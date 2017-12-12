Time: Thursday, Jan. 4 at 10/9c

Channel: NBC

Stream Online: Hulu, NBC App, or fuboTV (Try for free)

Firehouse 51 may have taken an early break this season after airing just the first six episodes of its sixth season, but things are going to heat up.

Chicago Fire will return early in 2018, coming back for the rest of its season starting Jan. 4. You can catch it the night of on NBC at 10/9c, or wait until the next day to watch it on Hulu. Or you can watch it live on Thursdays through fuboTV or Hulu with Live TV.

You'll want to tune in to see the conclusion of the cliffhanger, which left us with Dawson answering a call about a stabbing victim, only to find out that the victim was her father. The winter premiere will pick up right where that tense scene left off. We'll also catch up on that drunken kiss between Stella and Severide, and whether we'll be seeing a second location for Molly's.