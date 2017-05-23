CSI: NY is Netflix's most prominent departure for the month of June. The first eight seasons of the Gary Sinise-starring CSI spin-off are going offline on June 29, though Season 9 may be sticking around for awhile. So if you've been meaning to go on a murder binge, June's your time. CSI: NY will still be available to stream on Amazon, but you'll have to pay extra.
Other departing shows include Grey's Anatomy spin-off Private Practice (June 6) and Matt Nix's one-season wonder sitcom The Good Guys (June 1).
Departing movies include D2: The Mighty Ducks (the best of the trilogy) and The Blair Witch Project (both June 1).
The full list is below.
6/1
D2: The Mighty Ducks
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Heterosexual Jill
House of Wax
Kidnapped
Knuckleball!
Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1
L'Auberge Espagnole
Serendipity
The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
The Blair Witch Project
The Good Guys: Season 1
The Hustler
The Little Rascals
The Prince & Me
The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
The Three Musketeers
The Way of the Dragon
This Is Spinal Tap
Two Step
We Are the Giant
6/6
Private Practice: Seasons 1 - 6
6/8
Xenia
6/9
4:44: Last Day on Earth
Farewell Herr Schwarz
Free the Nipple
Remote Area Medical Secrets: The Sphinx
Tough Being Loved by Jerks
6/14
Bob the Builder: Season 1
Boys Of Abu Ghraib
6/15
The Lazarus Project
6/16
Jane Eyre
6/19
Daddy's Home
Grand Piano
The Right Kind of Wrong
6/23
Jimmy Goes to Nollywood
6/24
Agent F.O.X.
Breath of the Gods
Dragon Guardians
6/29
CSI: NY: Seasons 1 - 8
6/30
Killer Couples: Season 1
Killer in the Family: Season 1
Murder Files: Season 1￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
Murder on the Social Network
My Online Bride