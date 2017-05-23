Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

CSI: NY is Netflix's most prominent departure for the month of June. The first eight seasons of the Gary Sinise-starring CSI spin-off are going offline on June 29, though Season 9 may be sticking around for awhile. So if you've been meaning to go on a murder binge, June's your time. CSI: NY will still be available to stream on Amazon, but you'll have to pay extra.

Other departing shows include Grey's Anatomy spin-off Private Practice (June 6) and Matt Nix's one-season wonder sitcom The Good Guys (June 1).

Departing movies include D2: The Mighty Ducks (the best of the trilogy) and The Blair Witch Project (both June 1).

The full list is below.

CSI: NY

6/1

D2: The Mighty Ducks

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Heterosexual Jill

House of Wax

Kidnapped

Knuckleball!

Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1

L'Auberge Espagnole

Serendipity

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975

The Blair Witch Project

The Good Guys: Season 1

The Hustler

The Little Rascals

The Prince & Me

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

The Three Musketeers

The Way of the Dragon

This Is Spinal Tap

Two Step

We Are the Giant

6/6

Private Practice: Seasons 1 - 6

6/8

Xenia

6/9

4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks

6/14

Bob the Builder: Season 1

Boys Of Abu Ghraib

6/15

The Lazarus Project

6/16

Jane Eyre

6/19

Daddy's Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong

6/23

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

6/24

Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians

6/29

CSI: NY: Seasons 1 - 8

6/30

Killer Couples: Season 1

Killer in the Family: Season 1

Murder Files: Season 1￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼

Murder on the Social Network

My Online Bride