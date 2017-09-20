Netflix is doing their own version of The Purge this October, dropping favorites like 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights and One Tree Hill.

Although many other shows are also getting the Netflix axe -- including Louie, The Wonder Years and Malcolm in the Middle -- 30 Rock's departure truly feels like the end of an era, as Vanity Fair put it. For now, Parks and Recreation and The Office remain safe to binge on the streaming service, but 30 Rock's departure means that truly anything is possible so get those rewatches in while you still can!

It's not just classic shows leaving Netflix in October either. The service also announced that it's last call for Love Actually, Million Dollar Baby, The Shining and Titanic.

Check out the full list of departing shows below!

Oct. 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1 - 7

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy's Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 - 5

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 - 7

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mr. 3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 - 4

One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 - 9

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break: Seasons 1 - 4

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 - 5

The Shining

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 - 6

Titanic

Oct. 19

The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 - 4

Oct. 21

Bones: Seasons 5 - 11

Oct. 27

Lie to Me: Seasons 2 - 3

Louie: Seasons 1 - 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

Oct. 29

Family Guy: Seasons 9 - 14