Netflix is doing their own version of The Purge this October, dropping favorites like 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights and One Tree Hill.
Although many other shows are also getting the Netflix axe -- including Louie, The Wonder Years and Malcolm in the Middle -- 30 Rock's departure truly feels like the end of an era, as Vanity Fair put it. For now, Parks and Recreation and The Office remain safe to binge on the streaming service, but 30 Rock's departure means that truly anything is possible so get those rewatches in while you still can!
It's not just classic shows leaving Netflix in October either. The service also announced that it's last call for Love Actually, Million Dollar Baby, The Shining and Titanic.
Check out the full list of departing shows below!
Oct. 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1 - 7
A Love in Times of Selfies
Across the Universe
Barton Fink
Bella
Big Daddy
Carousel
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crafting a Nation
Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
Daddy's Little Girls
Dark Was the Night
David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1
Day of the Kamikaze
Death Beach
Dowry Law
Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 - 5
Happy Feet
Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
Hellboy
Kagemusha
Laura
Love Actually
Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 - 7
Max Dugan Returns
Millennium
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mr. 3000
Mulholland Dr.
My Father the Hero
My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 - 4
One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 - 9
Patton
Picture This
Prison Break: Seasons 1 - 4
The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 - 5
The Shining
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 - 6
Titanic
Oct. 19
The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 - 4
Oct. 21
Bones: Seasons 5 - 11
Oct. 27
Lie to Me: Seasons 2 - 3
Louie: Seasons 1 - 5
Hotel Transylvania 2
Oct. 29
Family Guy: Seasons 9 - 14