Amazon announced what's heading to the streaming service in September and that list includes the next chapter in an award-winning progressive series, a new film starring a Twilight hunk, and the sophomore season of a comic's autobiographical look at her challenging life.
The wait for new episodes of Transparent is almost over. Season 4 of the Amazon original will begin streaming on Sept. 22 and see the Pfeffermans set off on a spiritual and political journey while digging deep into their family's history. Season 2 of One Mississippi debuts on Sept. 8, continuing Tig Notaro's honest look at one of the most difficult years of her life. Meanwhile, Bronte Sisters centers on the three-year period which saw three sisters rise from ordinary women to secret authors of some of the world's most famous literature. It heads to Amazon Prime on Sept. 25.
September also marks the arrival of the Amazon original movie The Lost City of Z starring Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson on Sept. 15. The story follows British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon in the 1920s.
Check out the full list of what's headed to Amazon below.
*Denotes an Amazon Original
Amazon Prime
TV
Sept. 1
Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes Season 8
Sept. 8
*One Mississippi Season 2
Sept. 12
The Ray Bradbury Theater Season 6
ReGenesis Seasons 2-4
Sept. 15
Beauty and the Baker Season 1
Sept. 22
*Transparent Season 4
Sept. 25
Falling Water Season 1
Bronte Sisters Season 1
Sept. 26
*Wishenpoof! Season 2A
Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes Season 9
Sept. 28
Thursday Night Football Game 1
Movies
Sept. 1
American Loser
American Ruling Class
And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird
Autopsy
Best Seller
Bio-Dome
Blood Car
Boy
Breathing
Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations
Calloused Hands
Carrie
Charlotte Rampling: The Look
Clip
Computer Chess
Dark Ride
Dead Weight
Dirty Dancing
Disturbing Behavior
Double Headed Eagle
Double Take
Down to Earth
Duane Michaels: The Man Who Invented Himself
Dying Breed
Free Radicals
Ganja & Hess
Gogol Bordello: Non Stop
Hippie Masala
Holes in My Shoes
Huff
In the Land of the Deaf
Indecent Proposal
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love
Khodorkovsky
Kingdom of Shadows
Korkoro
La Maison de la Radio
Lars and the Real Girl
Lipstick & Dynamite: The First Ladies of Wrestling
Look Both Ways
Man About Town
Manuscripts Don't Burn
Meditate and Destroy
Mistress
Mr. X
Music from the Big House
Nollywood Babylon
Offspring
Primitive London
Princess Kaiulani
Pumpkinhead
Red Garters
River's Edge
Sacred Flesh
Sacrifice
Schoolgirl Hitchhikers
Sleepover
Successive Slidings of Pleasure
Switchback
The Black Stallion
The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance
The Cove
The Cup
The Dark Half
The Fairy
The Giants
The Golden Child
The Hills Have Eyes 2
The Last Godfather
The New Public
The Object of Beauty
The Rage - Carrie 2
The Revisionaries
The Search for One Eyed Jimmy
The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine
The Workshop
This Ain't No Mouse Music
Truth in Numbers? Everything According to Wikipedia
Vanishing Waves
Videocracy
Virgin Among the Living Dead
Virgin Witch
Web Junkie
Wedding Crashers
When I Saw You
Wide Awake
With One Voice
Sept. 2
Ben-Hur
Sept. 7
The Hunter's Prayer
Tubelight
Sept. 9
The Magnificent Seven
Sept. 10
Meri Pyaari Bindu
Sept. 11
Frantz
Sept. 15
An American Werewolf in London
Endless Love
*The Lost City of Z
The Thaw
The Women of Brewster Place
Sept. 16
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail
Sept. 19
Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty
Sept. 21
Kill Switch
Sept. 23
Elian
Sept. 28
Dance Flick
Movies (Rental--Purchase)
Rough Night (Aug. 25--Sept. 5)
Captain Underpants (Aug. 29--Sept. 19)
It Comes at Night (Aug. 29--Sept 12)
Wonder Woman (Aug. 29--Sept. 19)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Sept. 19--TBD)
The Little Hours (Sept. 22-Sept. 22)
Amazon Channels
TV
Sept. 5
A Season With -- Season 3 (Showtime)
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood -- New Season 9 Episodes (PBS Kids)
Sept. 10
Outlander -- Season 3 (Starz)
The Deuce - Season 1 (HBO)
Sept. 17
Vice Principals -- Season 1 (HBO)
Sept. 18
19-2 -- Season 4 (Acorn)
Movies
Sept. 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (Fullscreen)
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (Fullscreen)
Legally Blonde (Fullscreen)
Nacho Libre (Fullscreen)
Reservoir Dogs (Fullscreen)
Rudy (Fullscreen)
She's All That (Fullscreen)
Usual Suspects (Fullscreen)
Sept. 10
Hidden Figures (HBO)
Documentaries
Sept. 16
Music Documentary (Showtime)