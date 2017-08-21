Amazon announced what's heading to the streaming service in September and that list includes the next chapter in an award-winning progressive series, a new film starring a Twilight hunk, and the sophomore season of a comic's autobiographical look at her challenging life.

The wait for new episodes of Transparent is almost over. Season 4 of the Amazon original will begin streaming on Sept. 22 and see the Pfeffermans set off on a spiritual and political journey while digging deep into their family's history. Season 2 of One Mississippi debuts on Sept. 8, continuing Tig Notaro's honest look at one of the most difficult years of her life. Meanwhile, Bronte Sisters centers on the three-year period which saw three sisters rise from ordinary women to secret authors of some of the world's most famous literature. It heads to Amazon Prime on Sept. 25.

September also marks the arrival of the Amazon original movie The Lost City of Z starring Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson on Sept. 15. The story follows British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon in the 1920s.

Check out the full list of what's headed to Amazon below.

*Denotes an Amazon Original

Amazon Prime

TV

Sept. 1

Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes Season 8

Sept. 8

*One Mississippi Season 2

Sept. 12

The Ray Bradbury Theater Season 6

ReGenesis Seasons 2-4

Sept. 15

Beauty and the Baker Season 1

Sept. 22

*Transparent Season 4

Sept. 25

Falling Water Season 1

Bronte Sisters Season 1

Sept. 26

*Wishenpoof! Season 2A

Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes Season 9

Sept. 28

Thursday Night Football Game 1

Movies

Sept. 1

American Loser

American Ruling Class

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird

Autopsy

Best Seller

Bio-Dome

Blood Car

Boy

Breathing

Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations

Calloused Hands

Carrie

Charlotte Rampling: The Look

Clip

Computer Chess

Dark Ride

Dead Weight

Dirty Dancing

Disturbing Behavior

Double Headed Eagle

Double Take

Down to Earth

Duane Michaels: The Man Who Invented Himself

Dying Breed

Free Radicals

Ganja & Hess

Gogol Bordello: Non Stop

Hippie Masala

Holes in My Shoes

Huff

In the Land of the Deaf

Indecent Proposal

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

Khodorkovsky

Kingdom of Shadows

Korkoro

La Maison de la Radio

Lars and the Real Girl

Lipstick & Dynamite: The First Ladies of Wrestling

Look Both Ways

Man About Town

Manuscripts Don't Burn

Meditate and Destroy

Mistress

Mr. X

Music from the Big House

Nollywood Babylon

Offspring

Primitive London

Princess Kaiulani

Pumpkinhead

Red Garters

River's Edge

Sacred Flesh

Sacrifice

Schoolgirl Hitchhikers

Sleepover

Successive Slidings of Pleasure

Switchback

The Black Stallion

The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance

The Cove

The Cup

The Dark Half

The Fairy

The Giants

The Golden Child

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Last Godfather

The New Public

The Object of Beauty

The Rage - Carrie 2

The Revisionaries

The Search for One Eyed Jimmy

The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine

The Workshop

This Ain't No Mouse Music

Truth in Numbers? Everything According to Wikipedia

Vanishing Waves

Videocracy

Virgin Among the Living Dead

Virgin Witch

Web Junkie

Wedding Crashers

When I Saw You

Wide Awake

With One Voice

Sept. 2

Ben-Hur

Sept. 7

The Hunter's Prayer

Tubelight

Sept. 9

The Magnificent Seven

Sept. 10

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Sept. 11

Frantz

Sept. 15

An American Werewolf in London

Endless Love

*The Lost City of Z

The Thaw

The Women of Brewster Place

Sept. 16

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail

Sept. 19

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty

Sept. 21

Kill Switch

Sept. 23

Elian

Sept. 28

Dance Flick

Movies (Rental--Purchase)

Rough Night (Aug. 25--Sept. 5)

Captain Underpants (Aug. 29--Sept. 19)

It Comes at Night (Aug. 29--Sept 12)

Wonder Woman (Aug. 29--Sept. 19)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Sept. 19--TBD)

The Little Hours (Sept. 22-Sept. 22)

Amazon Channels

TV

Sept. 5

A Season With -- Season 3 (Showtime)

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood -- New Season 9 Episodes (PBS Kids)

Sept. 10

Outlander -- Season 3 (Starz)

The Deuce - Season 1 (HBO)

Sept. 17

Vice Principals -- Season 1 (HBO)

Sept. 18

19-2 -- Season 4 (Acorn)

Movies

Sept. 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (Fullscreen)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (Fullscreen)

Legally Blonde (Fullscreen)

Nacho Libre (Fullscreen)

Reservoir Dogs (Fullscreen)

Rudy (Fullscreen)

She's All That (Fullscreen)

Usual Suspects (Fullscreen)

Sept. 10

Hidden Figures (HBO)

Documentaries

Sept. 16

Music Documentary (Showtime)