As summer winds down, Netflix has your back with plenty of streaming options for indoor relaxation.

Fuller House returns for its third season on Sept. 22, which just so happens to also be the 30th anniversary of Full House. Next month, the streaming service will also debut new seasons of Narcos (Sept. 1), and BoJack Horseman (Sept. 8).

American Vandal, a true-crime satire centering on the mystery of #WhoDrewtheDicks on school property, is perhaps the most promising new original and it premieres on Sept. 15. Other originals to look out for include The Magic School Bus Rides Again (Sept. 29), a revival of the '90s cartoon with Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon voicing Miss Frizzle.

In addition, Netflix has nabbed new seasons of shows like The Walking Dead (Sept. 8), Portlandia (Sept. 9) and Gotham (Sept. 21). Seinfeld fans can also look forward to the special Jerry Before Seinfeld (Sept. 19), an intimate look at the comedian's life and career before launching a successful sitcom.

Some Disney animated classics are also headed back to the streaming service including Mulan (Sept. 1), Hercules (Sept. 1), Pocahontas (Sept. 14) and Beauty and the Beast (Sept. 19). If horror is more your speed, all four Jaws films will also be available in September.

Check out the full list below.

* denotes downloadable content

American Vandal

9/1

Amores Perros*

City of God*

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney's Hercules

Disney's Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

Fracture

Gangs of New York*

Gone Baby Gone*

High Risk*

Hoodwinked*

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws*

Jaws 2*

Jaws 3*

Jaws: The Revenge*

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

Little Evil (Netflix original film)*

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3 (Netflix original)*

Outside Man: Volume 2*

Pulp Fiction*

Requiem for a Dream*

Resurface (Netflix original)*

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam*

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta*

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas*

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas*

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando*

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach*

She's Gotta Have It*

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother*

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5*

Who the F**K is that Guy*

9/2

Vincent N Roxxy*

9/4

Graduation*

9/5

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness*

Like Crazy*

Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix original)*

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

9/6

A Good American*

Hard Tide*

9/7

The Blacklist: Season 4*

9/8

#realityhigh (Netflix original film)*

Apaches: Season 1*

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 (Netflix original)*

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Netflix original)*

Fire Chasers: Season 1*

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (Netflix original)*

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 (Netflix original)*

The Confession Tapes: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

The Walking Dead: Season 7

9/9

Portlandia: Season 7

9/11

The Forgotten*

9/12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix original)*

9/13

Offspring: Season 7*

Ghost of the Mountains

9/14

Disney's Pocahontas

9/15

American Vandal: Season (Netflix original)*

First They Killed My Father (Netflix original film)*

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth*

George Harrison: Living in the Material World*

Larceny*

Project Mc²: Part 5 (Netflix original)*

Rumble*

Strong Island (Netflix original)*

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 (Netflix original)*

9/18

Call the Midwife: Series 6*

The Journey Is the Destination*

9/19

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix original)*

Love, Sweat and Tears*

9/20

Carol*

9/21

Gotham: Season 3

9/22

Fuller House: New Episodes (Netflix original)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

The Samaritan*

9/23

Alien Arrival*

9/25

Dark Matter: Season 3*

9/26

Bachelorette*

Night School*

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan*

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Netflix original)*

9/27

Absolutely Anything*

9/29

Big Mouth: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

Club de Cuervos: Season 3 (Netflix original)*

Gerald's Game (Netflix original film)*

Real Rob: Season 2 (Netflix original)*

Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

Our Souls at Night (Netflix original film)*

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

9/30

Murder Maps: Season 3