July is going to be more about movies than TV on Netflix, with classic flicks new and old coming online. Don't get me wrong, there's plenty of great TV, too, but nothing as splashy as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (7/18).

Speaking of splashy, go ahead and throw your two VHS set of Titanic away, because you won't be needing it anymore. Leo & Kate's classic is coming 7/1. Other great movies coming to Netflix in July include E.T. (7/1), Best in Show (7/1), Lion (7/9) and the Lily Collins-starring Netflix original To the Bone (7/14).

Netflix's original TV shows this month include the ensemble comedy Friends from College (7/14), Jason Bateman's intense Breaking Bad-style drama Ozark (7/21) and Season 4 of Degrassi: Next Class (7/7).

And there are a few great shows coming from outside Netflix including iZombie Season 3 (7/1), Pretty Little Liars Season 7B (7/20) and Being Mary Jane (TBD).

The full list is below. Content marked with * is downloadable.

7/1

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4*

Free Willy

Disney's The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa*

Capo "El amo del tunel": Season 1*

El Barco: Season 1*

The Truth Is in the Stars*

Deep Water: Season 1*

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial*

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang*

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)*

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion*

Liar's Dice

Offspring: Season 6*

Boat Trip*

Mixed Signals*

Delicatessen*

Caramel*

Yours Fatefully: Season 1*

The Ultimatum: Season 1*

Unriddle*

Unriddle II*

Yes We Can!: Season 1*

Spice Up: Season 1*

World at Your Feet: Season 1*

Emma*

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas*

Last Night*

Out of Thin Air*

Witnesses: Season 2*

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love*

Are We There Yet?*

Are We Done Yet?*

Dad*

The Land Before Time*

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure*

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving*

Here Alone*

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy



7/2

El Chema: Season 1*

7/3

Diamond Cartel*

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story*

7/4

The Standups: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

7/5

iZombie: Season 3*

7/6

Speech & Debate*

The Void*

Butter*

7/7

Castlevania: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4 (Netflix original)*

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4 (Netflix original)*

Luna Petunia: Season 2 (Netflix original)*

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)*

7/8

Bad Santa 2*

Horse Dancer*

7/9

Lion*

7/11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha*

7/14

Friends From College: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

To the Bone (Netflix original)*

Chasing Coral (Netflix original)*

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix original)*

7/15

Rake: Season 4*

West Coast Customs: Season 4*

7/17

Uncertain Glory*

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness*

A Cowgirl's Story*

7/18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say (Netflix original)*

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix original)*

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 3*

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

7/20

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B



7/21

Ozark: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

Last Chance U: Season 2 (Netflix original)*

The Worst Witch: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

7/22

Railroad Tigers*

7/24

Victor*

7/25

Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix original)*

Munroe Island*

7/28

The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix original)*

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5 (Netflix original)*

7/31

After The Reality*

Checkpoint*

Dark Night*

Taking Earth*



TBD

Being Mary Jane: Season 4*