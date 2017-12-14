What is on your binge list for 2018?

Amazon has released their start of the year slate for both Prime and Amazon Video so that you can catch up on TV while also returning Christmas presents and spending that holiday cash on new goodies. A season of Just Add Magicalong with a slew of new movies, including Capote and Zodiac hit prime at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the Amazon premium channels are adding new seasons of critical favorites like Crashing and Lena Waithe's new series The Chion Showtime.

New on Amazon Prime

TV



Jan. 1

Doctor Who (Season 10)

The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish (Amazon Original)

Jan. 6

Grimm (Season 6)

Jan. 9

Tennison (Season 1)

Jan. 16

My Mother & Other Strangers



Jan. 19

Just Add Magic (Amazon Original)

Jan. 30

Grantchester (Season 3)

Remember Me

MOVIES

Jan. 1

All is Lost

American Ninja

Assassination

Avenging Force

Babel

Baby Mama's Club

Black Rain

Brothers

Burning Blue

But I'm a Cheerleader

Capote

Coming Soon

Cool World

Cross Bronx

Dangerous Curves

Drop Dead Sexy

Evolution

Flawless

Freedom Writers

Hamlet

Highway

Horsemen

Hustle & Flow

Invaders from Mars

Love and Death

Love Story

Murphy's Law

Platoon Leader

Pretty Bird

Primitive

Requiem for a Dream

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Ninja

Revolutionary Road

Richard the Lionheart

Show of Force

Six Degrees of Separation

Step Into Liquid

Street Smart

The Perfect Weapon

The Presidio

The Wraith

Thelma & Louise

Uncommon Valor

Words and Pictures

Zodiac

Jan. 5

The Devil's Double

Jan. 7

A Ghost Story

Jan. 17

The Midwife

Jan. 31

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

New on Amazon Video

TV

Jan. 23

The Alienist

MOVIES

Jan. 2

Geostorm

New on Amazon Channels

TV

Jan. 7

The CHI Season 1 (Showtime)



Jan. 14

Divorce Season 2 (HBO)

Crashing Season 2 (HBO)

Jan. 15

Victoria Season 2 (PBS Masterpiece)

Detectorists Season 3 (Acorn TV)

Jan. 19

High Maintenance Season 2 (HBO)

Jan. 21

Counterpart Season 1 (STARZ)

Jan. 28

Shameless Season 8 (Showtime)

MOVIES

Jan. 1

Harry Potter Series

Jan. 19

Bill Maher