What is on your binge list for 2018?
Amazon has released their start of the year slate for both Prime and Amazon Video so that you can catch up on TV while also returning Christmas presents and spending that holiday cash on new goodies. A season of Just Add Magicalong with a slew of new movies, including Capote and Zodiac hit prime at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the Amazon premium channels are adding new seasons of critical favorites like Crashing and Lena Waithe's new series The Chion Showtime.
Check out what else is coming in January.
New on Amazon Prime
TV
Jan. 1
Doctor Who (Season 10)
The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish (Amazon Original)
Jan. 6
Grimm (Season 6)
Jan. 9
Tennison (Season 1)
Jan. 16
My Mother & Other Strangers
Jan. 19
Just Add Magic (Amazon Original)
Jan. 30
Grantchester (Season 3)
Remember Me
MOVIES
Jan. 1
All is Lost
American Ninja
Assassination
Avenging Force
Babel
Baby Mama's Club
Black Rain
Brothers
Burning Blue
But I'm a Cheerleader
Capote
Coming Soon
Cool World
Cross Bronx
Dangerous Curves
Drop Dead Sexy
Evolution
Flawless
Freedom Writers
Hamlet
Highway
Horsemen
Hustle & Flow
Invaders from Mars
Love and Death
Love Story
Murphy's Law
Platoon Leader
Pretty Bird
Primitive
Requiem for a Dream
Reservoir Dogs
Revenge of the Ninja
Revolutionary Road
Richard the Lionheart
Show of Force
Six Degrees of Separation
Step Into Liquid
Street Smart
The Perfect Weapon
The Presidio
The Wraith
Thelma & Louise
Uncommon Valor
Words and Pictures
Zodiac
Jan. 5
The Devil's Double
Jan. 7
A Ghost Story
Jan. 17
The Midwife
Jan. 31
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
New on Amazon Video
TV
Jan. 23
The Alienist
MOVIES
Jan. 2
Geostorm
New on Amazon Channels
TV
Jan. 7
The CHI Season 1 (Showtime)
Jan. 14
Divorce Season 2 (HBO)
Crashing Season 2 (HBO)
Jan. 15
Victoria Season 2 (PBS Masterpiece)
Detectorists Season 3 (Acorn TV)
Jan. 19
High Maintenance Season 2 (HBO)
Jan. 21
Counterpart Season 1 (STARZ)
Jan. 28
Shameless Season 8 (Showtime)
MOVIES
Jan. 1
Harry Potter Series
Jan. 19
Bill Maher