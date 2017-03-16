Amazon released its April streaming slate on Thursday, and it's going to be a good month.
On Amazon Prime, the streaming service's premium tier, new additions include the third seasons of Bosch and Catastrophe, the latter of which contains Carrie Fisher's final performance, as well as the Hugh Hefner documentary American Playboy.
April movies on Prime include the best movie of the 21st century so far, There Will Be Blood, as well as one of the best movies ever made, RoboCop (seriously).
On Amazon Video's pay-as-you-go tier, new episodes of shows including Fargo and Better Call Saul will be made available the day after they air, and movies including Rogue One and Hidden Figures will be available to rent.
Check out the full list of what's coming to Amazon Prime and Amazon Video below.
*Denotes Amazon Original
Amazon Prime - TV
April 4
Tumble Leaf Spring-a-ling Surprise (Special)*
April 7
American Playboy*
April 14
Fortitude Season 2
April 21
Bosch* Season 3
Thirteen Season 1
Thunderbirds Are Go* Season 3
April 28
Catastrophe* Season 3
April 30
Animal Kingdom Season 1
Amazon Prime - Movies
April 1
Almost Famous
Chaplin
Days of Thunder
Eddie Murphy Raw
Election
Ella Enchanted
Kiss the Girls
Mulholland Falls
Robocop
Robocop 2
Saturday Night Fever
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Sliver
The Ghost and the Darkness
There Will Be Blood
Tommy Boy
What If
April 2
Hello, My Name is Doris
April 4
The Last Exorcism
Precious Cargo
April 8
Barbershop: The Next Cut
April 9
In a World
The Perfect Match
April 13
The Handmaiden*
April 14
The Love Witch
April 21
American Pastoral
April 27
American Honey
Amazon Video - TV
April 3
The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 2
April 4
Southern Charm Season 4
April 6
Archer Season 8
April 11
Better Call Saul Season 3
April 20
Fargo Season 3
Amazon Video - Movies
April 4
Office Christmas Party (available for purchase 3/21)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (available for purchase 3/24)
April 11
Hidden Figures