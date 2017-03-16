Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Amazon released its April streaming slate on Thursday, and it's going to be a good month.

On Amazon Prime, the streaming service's premium tier, new additions include the third seasons of Bosch and Catastrophe, the latter of which contains Carrie Fisher's final performance, as well as the Hugh Hefner documentary American Playboy.

April movies on Prime include the best movie of the 21st century so far, There Will Be Blood, as well as one of the best movies ever made, RoboCop (seriously).

On Amazon Video's pay-as-you-go tier, new episodes of shows including Fargo and Better Call Saul will be made available the day after they air, and movies including Rogue One and Hidden Figures will be available to rent.

Check out the full list of what's coming to Amazon Prime and Amazon Video below.

*Denotes Amazon Original

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe

Amazon Prime - TV

April 4

Tumble Leaf Spring-a-ling Surprise (Special)*

April 7

American Playboy*

April 14

Fortitude Season 2

April 21

Bosch* Season 3

Thirteen Season 1

Thunderbirds Are Go* Season 3



April 28

Catastrophe* Season 3



April 30

Animal Kingdom Season 1

Amazon Prime - Movies

April 1

Almost Famous

Chaplin

Days of Thunder

Eddie Murphy Raw

Election

Ella Enchanted

Kiss the Girls

Mulholland Falls

Robocop

Robocop 2

Saturday Night Fever

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Sliver

The Ghost and the Darkness

There Will Be Blood

Tommy Boy

What If

April 2

Hello, My Name is Doris

April 4

The Last Exorcism

Precious Cargo

April 8

Barbershop: The Next Cut

April 9

In a World

The Perfect Match

April 13

The Handmaiden*

April 14

The Love Witch

April 21

American Pastoral

April 27

American Honey

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul





Amazon Video - TV

April 3

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 2

April 4

Southern Charm Season 4

April 6

Archer Season 8



April 11

Better Call Saul Season 3



April 20

Fargo Season 3

Hidden Figures

Amazon Video - Movies

April 4

Office Christmas Party (available for purchase 3/21)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (available for purchase 3/24)

April 11

Hidden Figures