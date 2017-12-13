A new year means news shows to binge-watch and where better to do that than everyone's favorite binge destination: Netflix.

The first month of 2018 will usher in a whole new batch of shows and movies on Netflix, whether you're a fan of the British sitcom Lovesick, or you're into the more satirical stuff like the newest season of Grace and Frankie. This may not be the strongest month for TV series additions (One Day at a Time's second season is one of the only addition that sounds very exciting), but it's a pretty awesome month for movies.

The entire Bring it On saga (yes, even the Hayden Panettiere movie) will hit the streaming site in January, and who could ever say no to The Godfather trilogy? Superhero and action fans aren't going to be left in the dust either, with both the Batman and Lethal Weapon franchises coming to Netflix too.

The full list is below

Titles marked with * are downloadable.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie Photo: Melissa Moseley/Netflix

Jan. 1

10,000 B.C.*

30 Days of Night*

Age Of Shadows*

AlphaGo*

America's Sweethearts*

Apollo 13*

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Bring It On*

Bring It On Again*

Bring It On: All or Nothing*

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish*

Bring It On: In It to Win It*

Caddyshack*

Chef & My Fridge: 2017*

Defiance*

Definitely, Maybe*

Eastsiders: Season 3*

Furry Vengeance*

Glacé: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days*

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never*

King Kong*

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed*

Like Water for Chocolate*

Love Actually*

Lovesick: Season 3 (Netflix Original)*

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story*

Marie Antoinette*

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World*

Midnight in Paris*

Monsters vs. Aliens*

National Treasure*

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming*

Stardust*

Strictly Ballroom*

The Dukes of Hazzard*

The Exorcism of Emily Rose*

The First Time*

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones*

The Shawshank Redemption*

The Truman Show*

The Vault*

Training Day*

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable*

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Jan. 2

Mustang Island*

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent*

Jan. 5

Before I Wake (Netflix Original)*

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix Original)*

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Rotten (Netflix Original)*

Jan. 6

Episodes: Season 1-5*

Jan. 8

The Conjuring

Jan. 10

47 Meters Down*

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (Netflix Original)*

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie*

In The Deep*

Jan. 12

Colony: Season 2*

Disjointed: Part 2 (Netflix Original)*

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix Original)*

The Man Who Would Be Polka King*

The Polka King (Netflix Original)*

Tom Segura: Disgraceful (Netflix Original)*

Jan. 14

Wild Hogs

Jan. 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold*

Rehenes*

Unrest*

Jan. 16

Dallas Buyers Club*

Katt Williams: Great America (Netflix Original)*

Rita: Season 4*

Jan. 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (Netflix Original)*

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4*

Jan. 18

Bad Day for the Cut*

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Jan. 19

Drug Lords: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Netflix Original)*

The Open House (Netflix Original)*

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Jan. 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy (Netflix Original)*

Jan. 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (Netflix Original)*

Jan. 25

Acts of Vengeance*

Jan. 26

A Futile and Stupid Gesture ((Netflix Original)*

Dirty Money (Netflix Original)*

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix Original)*

Llama Llama: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

One Day at a Time: Season 2 (Netflix Original)*

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Netflix Original)*

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 (Netflix Original)*

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio... desde el bar (Netflix Original)*

Jan. 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)*

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 (Netflix Original)*

Jan. 29

The Force*

Jan. 30

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 (Netflix Original)*

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy*

Retribution: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Jan. 31

Cars 3