Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

1. Narcos

Season 3 follows a new drug kingpin whose drug ring spans two countries -- the United States and Columbia. With Pablo Escobar dead, Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) will now take on the world's wealthiest drug trafficking circle led by the "boss of bosses," Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar), who plans to step away from the business. The new season heads to Netflix on Sept. 1.

2. Little Evil

This horror-comedy comes from director Eli Craig and stars Adam Scott as a man named Gary who believes that he's married the woman of his dreams, Samantha (Evangeline Lilly). However, he soon discovers that her six-year-old son may actually be the Antichrist. Like Narcos, this film will be available to stream starting Sept. 1.

3. American Horror Story

Ahead of the premiere of American Horror Story: Cult, binge the first six seasons of the anthology series on FX's streaming app. Inspired by the 2016 election, this season will not feature a Donald Trump impersonator but will center on a Trump supporter who leads a cult. It stars Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and more. The new season premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c on FX.