Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

1. Mr. Robot

This hacker drama centers on a cybersecurity engineer named Elliot (Rami Malek) who is recruited by the mysterious leader of an underground group of vigilante hackers. On Oct. 11, the hacker drama picks up right after last season's cliffhanger which nearly revealed who was real and who was just a figment of Elliot's imagination. Catch it live at 10/9c on USA or stream it on the network's website.

Gavin Purcell, Sarah Silverman

2. I Love You, America

Sarah Silverman brings her strong political opinions to this variety series which the comedian hopes will unite the country. The show features different segments shot from all over the country including one in the first episode which finds her breaking bread with a Georgia family who has never met someone who is Jewish. Catch the new series on Hulu starting Oct. 12.

Lore

3. Lore

Based on the podcast of the same name, this horror anthology is comprised of six episodes with each set to chronicle a true story that has inspired some of the most famous scary stories in history. It comes from the creative mind of Gale Ann Hurd (Terminator, The Walking Dead). It heads to Amazon on Oct. 13.

Mindhunter

4. Mindhunter

Charlize Theron and David Fincher (Zodiac, Se7en, Gone Girl and Netflix's House of Cards) joined forces to bring you a gritty drama about FBI agents who study imprisoned serial killers to develop psychological profiles. The series, which has already been renewed for Season 2, heads to Netflix on Friday, Oct. 13.