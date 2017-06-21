Escape the summer heat and settle in for a weekend of streaming. We've curated a list of great new shows for you to check out and some older ones to catch up on ahead of new seasons. Without further ado, here's what to stream this week.

GLOW

1. GLOW

Full of big hair and even bigger personalities, this dramedy based on the '80s wrestling league Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling comes from Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan. It stars Mad Men alum Alison Brie and comedian Marc Maron, and heads to Netflix on June 23.

Hulk Hogan

2. Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press

This harrowing documentary examines the state of the First Amendment and the idea of free press following Hulk Hogan's successful lawsuit against Gawker Media. Directed by Brian Knappenberger, it also arrives on Netflix on June 23.

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

3. Ray Donovan

Be sure to catch up on the Liev Schreiber drama before the Season 5 premiere August 6th on Showtime. The series centers on a fixer who makes the problems of the rich disappear. Susan Sarandon just joined the cast and you can stream the first four seasons on Hulu and Showtime OTT now.

Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

4. This Is Us

Relive those heartbreakingly beautiful moments before this tearjerker of a show returns to NBC in September. It follows the story of the Pearson family made up of mom (Many Moore), dad (Milo Ventimiglia) and their three kids (Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley) as told over several decades. Season 1 is available on Hulu now.