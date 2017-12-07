Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

The 2018 Writers Guild of America television nominations are in and streaming services are at the top of the pack.

Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale has been nominated for both Best Drama Series and New Series, while Netflix's GLOW is also jointly nominated for New Series and Best Comedy Series. In the drama category, The Handmaid's Tale will go head to head with veteran favorites like The Americans, Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones, and Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things. Meanwhile, GLOW will get into the ring with HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Veep, and Silicon Valley as well as fellow Netflix alum Master of None.

The other new series in contention for that breakout recognition are Netflix's American Vandal and Ozark plus HBO's The Deuce.

HBO's original programming slate was also heavily favored in the long form categories alongside FX, with Big Little Lies, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, and The Wizard of Liesall receiving nods in the adapted category and American Horror Story: Cultand Feud: Bette and Joanearning nominations in the original category respectively.

DRAMA SERIES

The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

Master of None (Netflix)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Veep (HBO)

NEW SERIES

American Vandal (Netflix)

The Deuce (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Ozark (Netflix)

LONG FORM ORIGINAL

American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Flint (Lifetime)

Godless (Netflix)

Manhunt: Unabomber (Discovery Channel)

LONG FORM ADAPTED

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Check out the full list of WGA TV nominations at Variety. Winners will be announced in February, 2018.