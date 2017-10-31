Wendy Williams just passed out on live TV. And then rallied like a friggin champ minutes later. https://t.co/uN66NEAwR4 pic.twitter.com/L5uMsRMpN0 — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) October 31, 2017

This is not the kind of Halloween scare we thought we'd get today!

Wendy Williams passed out during a live broadcast of her talk show Tuesday morning. It was a frightening moment, but the host quickly rallied and was back on the air a few minutes later.

In the clip, Williams, dressed as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween, begins introducing the show's annual costume contest, but it's clear that something is off. Williams realizes this and her eyes go wide with fear, she starts to stagger backwards unsteadily, and then she collapses. The crowd screams and the screen cuts to black, leaving viewers unsure what they just witnessed.

But then, after a short break, Williams returned to the stage, seemingly recovered. "That was not a stunt," she explained. "I overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But do you know what? I'm a champ and I'm back!"

Williams went on to finish the episode like a boss. According to Us Weekly, she quipped to the audience "Is that the end of the show? Was I passed out that long?!"

Williams definitely earned the rest of the day off, if she wants to take it. Hopefully she'll be fine after drinking some water and getting some rest.

