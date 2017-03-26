(Spoilers for The Walking Dead comics appear in this article. Read at your own risk!)

For two weeks in a row now, The Walking Dead has closed out its episodes with a look at Dwight (Austin Amelio), signaling that big things are coming up for everyone's favorite Daryl wannabe. In "The Other Side," Dwight was the shadowy figure creeping on Rosita (Christian Serratos) as she left The Sanctuary, and we know that because it was confirmed at the end of "Something They Need," when Rosita showed Rick (Andrew Lincoln) that she brought Dwight back to Alexandria.

People were understandably not too thrilled to see him -- especially Daryl (Norman Reedus), who had to be held back when he blew up in a fit of rage (remember, Dwight stole his bike!) -- given his past. Let's see, he killed Denise, pointed a crossbow in Daryl's face, stood by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as he went back-to-back dingers on Abraham's and Glenn's heads, shot Daryl, and more as Negan's right-hand man.

So what is going through Dwight's head that he would think going to Alexandria is a good idea? The suspicious person might think that Dwight's up to something no good. Maybe he's pulling off a con and infiltrating Rick's group from the inside in order to pass information back to Negan. Maybe he's going to get in their good graces and then slaughter them all when they're asleep. Maybe he's going to take their mattresses again!

The Walking Dead is finally ready for all-out war

Those who hold grudges might assume that Rick will pull that trigger -- and to be honest, he probably should. And if he doesn't, Daryl is likely to rip him to shreds at the first chance, given his guilt over Denise's death. Or maybe Tara, who was in a relationship with Denise, will have a go.

But in reality, none of that is likely to happen. Dwight is pretty sick of Negan's s***, as we saw in the Dwight-centric episode "Hostiles and Calamities," which laid out Dwight's wavering allegiance to Master Negan due to their rocky relationship regarding Dwight's ex-wife.

So Dwight is probably there to turn on his cocky pal, right as Negan thinks Dwight is at his most loyal. That would match up mostly with what happens in the comics (comic spoilers follow), as comics Dwight found his way to Rick and told him he wanted to hurt Negan from the inside during the impending war after Negan makes more inappropriate remarks to Dwight's wife Sherry.

Negan is the most difficult foe that Rick has ever faced -- aside from Lori's driving -- so it's going to take everyone chipping in to take him down and the Saviors. And if Dwight can provide a little help, Rick should take it.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.