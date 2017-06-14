Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Vincent Piazza, best known for playing mobster Lucky Luciano for five seasons on Boardwalk Empire, is joining the Fox pilot The Passage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Piazza will play Clark Richards, "a brilliant, hyper-charmer with a restless energy, fierce intelligence and a dark sense of humor." He'll join a cast that includes Saved by the Bell's Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, The Exorcist's Brianne Howey and UnReal's B.J. Britt.

The Passage is based on a bestselling trilogy of novels by Justin Cronin. It follows a woman named Amy Bellafonte (Sidney) as she fights to save the human race in a postapocalyptic America after a virus that turns people into vampire-like creatures has decimated the population.

Vincent Piazza

Fox might be hoping this turns into its answer to The Walking Dead, but since it's a Fox show, it might turn into a show about vampires who solve crimes.