Veronica Mars alum Brad Bufanda has died at 34 years old. According to TMZ, the actor committed suicide on Wednesday.

Bufanda appeared in the first two seasons of the WB-turned-CW series as Felix Toombs, a member of the PCH biker gang. Felix was the goofy best friend of the PCH leader Weevil (Francis Capra) and was romantically involved with Molly Fitzpatrick (Annie Campbell), whose family was a rival Irish gang and didn't approve of their relationship. Bufanda's character had planned to run away with Molly, but Felix was killed by his fellow gang member Thumper, who then framed Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring) for the crime.

Bufanda appeared in a number of other projects including Roseanne, Even Stevens, Days of Our Lives, Malcolm in the Middle, Birds of Prey and A Cinderella Story. He also starred in the Cinemax series Co-Ed Confidential and recently completed work on the comedy Garlic & Gunpowder starring Vivica A. Fox.

"We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being," Bufanda's manager Kirsten Solem told Deadline statement. "He was reviving his career having just completed two movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time."