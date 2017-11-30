Is Tom Tom dead before it even began?

We expected Vanderpump Rules' return — which premieres Monday — to have some fights between Stassi and Scheana or Jax and literally anyone. What we didn't expect to see was Tom Sandoval have it out with Lisa Vanderpump!

In this exclusive sneak peek of the premiere, Sandoval, who usually exhibits nothing but respect for his boss, accuses LVP of spying on him and Ariana at SUR. Lisa was already upset over the negative things she heard Sandoval saying to Ariana about the Tom Tom partnership, but the accusation that she and Ken purposefully eavesdropped on the couple's conversation puts the Brit over the edge.

"I'm giving you an opportunity and straight away I hear your negativity and it makes me think, 'what the f--- am I doing here?' Right now, I'm rethinking the whole thing," Lisa announces before storming out.

This is not only bad news for Sandoval but for Schwartz, who finally was ready to take on some responsibility only to now see his opportunity start to slip away. Hopefully Sandoval accepts that he needs to kiss the ring and eat some crow so that this time next year, we'll all be knocking back cocktails at Tom Tom together.

Vanderpump Rules premieres Monday at 9/8c on Bravo.