Vanderpump Rules is going country. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting their own spin-off, which will follow the lovebirds to Cartwright's family farm in Kentucky.

The last time Vanderpump fans saw Brittany's mother Sherri, things didn't go too well when she got upset about Jax's rumored relationship with another man. The cast has since defended Sherri and insisted she isn't homophobic, but it didn't exactly leave the best taste in viewers' mouths.

When Sherri visited the SUR employees last summer, she also put the pressure on Jax to propose, and it looks like that issue will resurface with a vengeance in Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. So, will Jax ever propose? Or will he wind up alienating Brittany, her family and friends with his brash behavior? And how will he handle having to attend a church where people start speaking in tongues? Will he just burst into flames the second he comes into contact with a cross? More importantly, can Jax pull off a cowboy hat?

These are all questions Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky will have to answer when it premieres this summer on Bravo.