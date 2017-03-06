USA's upcoming series about the unsolved murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. has found its feuding stars, the network announced Monday.

Marcc Rose, who played Tupac in the film Straight Outta Compton, will reprise his role in the upcoming pilot.



And newcomer Wavvy Jonez will play the rapper born Christopher Wallace and known alternately as Biggie Smalls and The Notorious B.I.G.

Christopher "Biggie Smalls" Wallace, Wavvy Jonez

They'll join previously-announced cast members Josh Duhamel as Detective Greg Kading, Jimmi Simpson as Detective Russell Poole, and Bokeem Woodbine as Officer Daryn Dupree.

The series, which has the working title Unsolved: The Murders of Biggie and Tupac, focuses on two separate investigations into the still-unsolved murders, Shakur's in 1996 and Wallace's in 1997.

Shakur was gunned down in Las Vegas in September 1996. The 20th anniversary of Wallace's murder in Los Angeles is this week, on March 9th. Biggie and Tupac were two of the biggest rappers in the world at the time of their deaths, and were primary players in the infamous East Coast/West Coast beef of the mid-'90s, which has fueled speculation that their murders are connected.

The series will be directed and executive-produced by The People v. O.J. Simpson's Anthony Hemingway.