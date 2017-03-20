Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

After everything she went through on UnREAL last season, Rachel (Shiri Appleby) will finally take steps toward healing when the Lifetime drama returns for its third season. Namely, she decides to confront her abuser.

Previously, we learned that Rachel was raped by one of her mother's patients when she was 12. In an upcoming episode, Rachel shows up at the man's doorstep in the hopes of getting closure. Unfortunately, though, that face-to-face meeting doesn't go as planned.

In fact, Rachel's already precarious mental state falls even more off balance when her rapist reveals something that changes the way Rachel has viewed her entire life since the assault.

