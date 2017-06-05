The Bachelorette will run this summer without interference from its undermining, fictionalized counterpart UnReal, which has been delayed until 2018.

On Sunday, star Constance Zimmer tweeted a photo of her and co-star Shiri Appleby with the caption "Here's to the fans...Hang in there for #season3 @UnRealLifetime AIRING in the FIRST part of 2018!!"

UnReal aired its first two seasons in the summer at the same time as The Bachelorette, but this year The Bachelorette's premiere came and went without a word from UnReal until now. Which is too bad, because Season 3 is UnReal's take on The Bachelorette, and it would have been fun to see the real show and the unreal show go head-to-head. But it sounds like it'll go up against The Bachelor instead early next year.

Season 3 will bring back stars Appleby and Zimmer as well as newbie Caitlin FitzGerald, who will play the female suitor. Filming finished last month, according to EW.

UnReal has been plagued by behind-the-scenes drama throughout its run; it has had three showrunners in three seasons. The current showrunner is Stacy Rukeyser.