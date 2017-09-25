Underworld is heading to TV after launching five successful movies on the big screen.

Len Wiseman, who co-wrote and directed the first two films and produced the last three, is adapting the franchise for a more serial medium, according to Deadline. Wiseman has a different idea for how the Underworld tv show will feel to fans though.

"The series will be a pretty big departure from the films," Wiseman said. "I don't want to say it's more adult, but it's definitely less comic book in its tone and character."

Underworld has chronicled the story of Selene (Kate Beckinsale), a vampire working as a Death Dealer as she tries to get revenge against the creatures she believes killed her parents.

Wiseman will produce the series along with his film partners Lakeshore Entertainment's Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi and Eric Reid. The series is still in its early planning phase though and has not found a network to host the new series. Wiseman is hoping for a premium cable or streaming service though, because if you can get HBO or Netflix to cut the checks you definitely should.

Will you tune in?