Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is going through a lot of changes in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's third season.

In the first full-length trailer for the new season, Kimmy decides the next logical step in a white girl's life is to go to college (even though they don't have recess). She's also faced with divorce papers from the Reverend (Jon Hamm), who's eager to get their marriage finalized from prison while Kimmy is putting off signing the papers by claiming no one in NYC uses pens anymore. "Everyone just vapes each other now."

But Kimmy isn't the only one facing major issues this season. Titus (Tituss Burgess) soon becomes convinced that Mikey (Mikey Carlsen) is cheating on him and Lillian (Carol Kane) is struggling in the aftermath of breaking up with Robert Durst (Fred Armisen).

More importantly, the trailer also featured Josh Charles dancing like your dad.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns on Friday, May 19 on Netflix.