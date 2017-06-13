Is Yuko trying to take over the world? It looks like we'll soon find out since Netflix ordered a fourth season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, TVGuide.com has learned.

Kimmy Schmidt's third season, which dropped in May, left fans questioning what's next for many of their favorite characters. The finale saw newly single Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) embarking on a career as a talent agent, Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) landing a huge job at a start-up and Titus' (Tituss Burgess) romantic gesture to win Mikey (Mike Carlsen) failing -- at least for now. Oh, and let's not forget Kimmy is still married to the Reverend (Jon Hamm) in order to block Wendy (Laura Dern) from marrying him.

Needless to say, there's still a whole lot left to explore in the world Tina Fey and Robert Carlock have built (and more Laura Dern and Daveed Diggs to see!) in Season 4.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's first three seasons are available to stream on Netflix now.