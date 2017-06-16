NBC's Powerless didn't take the world by storm in quite the way it hoped, leading to the show's cancellation in May. The final two episodes were even yanked off the lineup before they could air. Luckily, now we can all watch the finale online.

The finale featured the late, great Adam West, best known for his role of Bruce Wayne in the 1960s Batman TV Series.

NBC and DC All Access decided that this episode deserved to be seen by West's many fans and chose to release the following statement: "DC All Access is proud to present this episode in its entirety for a limited time as a tribute to West and his DC legacy."

The full episode is now available on Youtube, which is embedded above.