Trump supporters on Twitter spent the better part of Tuesday angrily calling for the firing of Late Show host Stephen Colbert after the comedian capped off his opening monologue with a crude joke about the President's, erm, close relationship with Russia.

"The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c--k holster," Colbert ranted, the last line in a scathing response to Donald Trump's recent discourteous treatment of CBS reporter John Dickerson.

The zinger didn't go unnoticed by fans of the 45th U.S. President, who took to Twitter to demand Colbert's head on a platter and caused the hashtag #FireColbert to trend all day long. However, Trump supporters weren't the only ones upset by Colbert's joke. Many people used the #FireColbert trend to express their offense on behalf of the LGBT people who they believe were maligned by the joke.

The #FireColbert controversy is reminiscent of the #CancelColbert trend, which happened three years ago after many viewers were upset by a joke Colbert tweeted that was perceived as being racist.

But some Late Show viewers simply hated the danged indecency of it all.

Meanwhile, a handful of wild-eyed optimists descended upon the hashtag with counter-arguments...

...While others smugly reminisced about prior campaigns to censure artists for their sins against Republican sensibilities.

And eventually, Flight of the Conchords star Jermaine Clement showed up and shot the hashtag dead.

