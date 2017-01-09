Twin Peaks is officially coming!

Showtime president and CEO David Nevins revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association winter previews that David Lynch's reboot will premiere with a two-hour episode Sunday, May 21 at 9/8c on Showtime. The reboot 18 hours long and was "designed to be a closed-ended, one-time event," Nevins said.

Cable users with a Showtime subscription will have access to the third and fourth hours exclusively across the Showtime streaming services, Showtime Anytime and Showtime on Demand after the premiere. In its second week, Twin Peaks will air the third and fourth hours back-to-back on the linear network, starting at 9/8c, followed by one-hour episodes in subsequent weeks.

Check out all of TV Guide's Winter TCA coverage here!

Nevins admitted that Lynch, who has been infamously secretive about his creative process, has screened all 18 hours. "It rewards close watching. Of course, it was the original social media show, the original discussion show before the original tools of social media and fan engagement," Nevins said. "That's why David is so particular about secrecy, because it rewards close watching."

The network also picked up drama The Chi from executive producers Lena Waithe (Dear White People) and Common (Selma), White Famous from Jamie Foxx and starring SNL alum Jay Pharoah to also premiere later in 2017.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, Showtime's parent company.)