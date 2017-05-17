Twin Peaks showrunner David Lynch has been building a mystery like no other ever since the long-awaited third season of his small-town crime drama was first announced. With eerie, but still information-scant tonal teasers and a cast the size of a small city -- most of whom also have no idea what the show's about -- the new run will arrive as a completely unspoiled installment to the journey of Black Lodge's townies and lawmen, even though fans of the vintage series have been clinging to every slight detail that's slipped through about the Showtime revival.

The latest news on the show is just about as vexing as anything else, but so far, much of the fun of this show coming back has been in these detail drops that leave everyone scratching their heads. So, in the spirit of that, here are the episode descriptions for the first eight of Twin Peaks' new 18-episode run (discovered by the fan site Welcome to Twin Peaks):

Part 1: My log has a message for you.

Part 2: The stars turn and a time presents itself.

Part 3: Call for help.

Part 4: ...brings back some memories.

Part 5: Case files.

Part 6: Don't die.

Part 7: There's a body all right.

Part 8: Gotta light?

It's hard to take much away from those titles alone, of course, but at this point, giving anything substantive away would be completely out of character for the show. What we can intuit from them, though, is that we're probably looking at another dead person, tons of stolid police work, and the same kind of surreal ambiance that made the original two seasons such a cult favorite.

Twin Peaks will return to Showtime for a limited series starting with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9/8c.

