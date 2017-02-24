Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Twin Peaks' Characters Won't Be Like You Remember, Says Madchen Amick

In honor of "Twin Peaks Day" on Friday, Showtime unveiled new key art for its upcoming reboot of the David Lynch series.

The dual posters feature translucent photographs of the late Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) and Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), who investigates her death in the original series, each set against a wooded backdrop.

Showtime's revival -- an 18-part limited event series -- picks up 25 years after the murder of Laura Palmer, which kicked off the original series. The reboot is written by series creators Lynch (who is also directing all 18 episodes) and Mark Frost, who are acting as executive producers along with Sabrina S. Sutherland.

Feb. 24 is dubbed "Twin Peaks Day" because it is the day Dale Cooper arrives in the northwestern town of Twin Peaks in the original series.

Check out the new posters here:

Twin Peaks premieres Sunday, May 21 at 9/8c on Showtime.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of Showtime's parent companies.)