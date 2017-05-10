Michael Parks, a prolific character actor in film and television, has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 77.

Parks passed May 9, his agent confirmed.

He was best known for his work in Quentin Tarantino movies, appearing in Kill Bill, Django Unchained and Death Proof. He appeared in dozens of movies over his long career, including Red State, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and Argo.

His most notable TV role was on Twin Peaks, playing soft-spoken criminal Jean Renault. He will not appear in the revival. He made his TV debut in 1960 on the western anthology Zane Grey Theater.

Stars we've lost in 2017

"Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I've ever known. I wrote both Red State and Tusk FOR Parks, I loved his acting so much," director Kevin Smith wrote on Instagram in tribute.

He is survived by his wife Oriana, whom he married in 1997.