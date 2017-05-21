Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

NBC has renewed its cheeky crime courtroom parody series Trial & Error.

The mockumentary-style series is a direct contrast to the popular true-crime documentaries that have made such a splash in pop culture, like Making a Murderer and The Jinx.

The first season centered around a young lawyer (Nicholas D'Agosto) who was hired to defend a poetry professor (John Lithgow) against charges of of murdering his wife but had to grapple with the client constantly (and hilariously) implicating himself through his actions. It's basically The Night Of meets Tommy Boy.

Trial & Error, NBC

The show was created by Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller, who were originally inspired by the 2004 true crime miniseries The Staircase for that series. The pair have previously teased that a second season would feature the return of its original cast, which also included Sherri Shepherd, Steven Boyer, Jayma Mays and Krysta Rodriguez, but that the series would center around solving a separate crime story in the second run.

The second season will be 10 episodes in length, as opposed to the 13 episodes included in its inaugural season.