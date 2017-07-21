Everyone was clearly still missing Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) at the San Diego Comic-Con Vikings panel, which is probably why so much of the conversation revolved around honoring his memory and what his two sons would do in the wake of his death. And you know what they say... speak of the devil and he shall appear.

Travis Fimmel just decided to appear in a kangaroo costume.

The costume caught the panel's attention early in the discussion, while Alexander Ludwig was answering a question about why Bjorn slept with Lagertha's (Katheryn Winnick) girlfriend, Astrid. After the animal costume caused a bit of a fuss, everyone seemed to move on.

Then, who should be the first fan up to the microphone with a question other than that same kangaroo. He presented the panel with a sword to sign and then requested a hug.

It's at this point most fans typically roll their eyes at the weirdo holding up the fan questions section of their very limited panel time, but lo and behold, when that kangaroo came up on stage, none other than Travis Fimmel was under the mask.

Naturally, fans caught the hilarity on camera.

ericj451: Travis Fimmel shows up in a kangaroo costume at the Vikings panel! #VikingsSDCC pic.twitter.com/bZAJuhMHCn — alex høgh updates. (@alexhoeghnews) July 22, 2017

A man in a kangaroo suit walked onstage, started hugging people, and it is Travis Fimmel. Truly this is #Vikings. pic.twitter.com/8j6s7aNnmW — Darren Franich (@DarrenFranich) July 22, 2017

Vikings returns November 29th at 9/8c on History.