When Transparent returns for its fourth season, things will actually be going really well for the Pfefferman clan. They seem to have it together. They've figured out who they are and they're all at peace with themselves. PSYCHPSYCHPSYCH! They're just as messed up as ever.

This season will find the Pfeffermans going on a spiritual and political journey as they continue to learn more about their family history. In fact, when Maura (Jeffrey Tambor) goes to Israel to speak at a conference, she'll make a shocking discovery which prompts the rest of the family -- Ali (Gaby Hoffman), Sarah (Amy Landecker), Josh (Jay Duplass) and Shelly (Judith Light) -- to join her on a desert quest for acceptance, love and truth.

Plus, Maura is going to be introduced to the wild world of edible marijuana. Because at its core, this will always be a show about L.A., baby!

Season 4 of Amazon's Emmy-winning dramedy doesn't have a premiere date yet, but prior seasons have premiered in the fall.