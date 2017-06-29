Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

If you love fierce female leaders, you'll probably want to tune in to Salvation on CBS this summer. TVGuide.com has learned exclusively that The Walking Dead alum Tovah Feldshuh has been cast as a pretty powerful character on what's sure to be everyone's favorite new disaster drama.

Feldshuh, who played leader of the Alexandria Free Zone Deanna in AMC's zombie drama, will appear in as President Pauline Mackenzie -- a popular president and a power to be reckoned with who finds herself at odds with her staff.

playing the President of the United States for CBS. i am emboldened to pursue a peaceful inclusive policy and u know why A post shared by Tovah Feldshuh (@tovahfeld) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

Seeing as the world is quite literally ending thanks to a rogue meteor on a collision course with earth, it's not surprising that the President of the United States is running into difficulties with her staff. It's even less surprising considering that staff has been tasked with ensuring the survival of the human race while also trying to keep the planet's imminent demise a secret.

Feldshuh's other credits include Law & Order, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Flesh and Bone.

Salvation premieres Wednesday, July 12 at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)