Top of the Lake is finally back with the next installment, Top of the Lake: China Girl.

The series picks up with Robin (Elisabeth Moss), who has recently moved back to Sydney as she struggles to connect with the daughter she gave up for adoption while handling a new murder case. Not to mention, she's got an overly perky new partner to deal with.

Miranda (Gwendoline Christie) looks like she'll be a source of much frustration for Robin, especially given the context of this exclusive sneak peek. The one thing you never want to mix? Home life and work life. It doesn't look like Robin's going to have much luck keeping her brother and her new partner apart though, if they continue to "open doors" together.

Top of the Lake: China Girl will air over three nights starting Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9/8c on SundanceTV.