Comedian Tony Rosato passed away at the age of 62 Tuesday evening in Toronto from what is suspected to be a heart attack, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born in Naples, Italy in 1954, the actor immigrated to Canada at age 4 and by 1976 had joined the sketch-comedy series SCTV. He acted in the seminal Canadian comedy series for four seasons, originating the character TV Chef Marcello.

Remember stars we lost in 2016

He later joined Saturday Night Live in 1981, becoming one of three SCTV performers to make the jump (the other two: Martin Short and Robin Duke) and in 1990 became the voice of Luigi in the Super Mario Bros series.