Toni Collette is returning to TV to join the Netflix family.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that the actress will headline its new series Wanderlust in partnership with the UK's BBC One.

Collette will play Joy Richards, "a therapist trying to find a way to keep her spark with her husband alive after a cycling accident causes them to reassess their relationship." As audiences get to know Joy's family, friends, neighbors and clients, "remarkable yet relatable stories of love, lust and forbidden desire emerge."

Collette was Academy Award nominated for her turn in The Sixth Sense, but became a TV darling after starring in The United States of Tara, from 2009 to 2011, earning an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the titular role. Her last regular TV role was on CBS' Hostages during the 2013-2014 season.

Steven Mackintosh (A Song for Jenny), Zawe Austin (Fresh Meat) and Royce Pierreson (Line of Duty) round out the the cast. Playwright Nick Payne is penning the series while Luke Snellin (My Mad Fat Diary) will direct.

The six-episode drama will premiere on BBC One in the UK and be available to stream on Netflix in all other territories. Production has already begun in Manchester, England.