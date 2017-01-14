Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

TNT announced it had renewed Good Behavior for a second season during the Television Critics Association's winter previews on Saturday.

Michelle Dockery stars in the drama as Letty Raines, a con artist fresh out of prison whose life is thrown into chaos after she decides to stop an assassin from following through on a hit.

The network also revealed that Dakota Fanning has joined its adaptation of The Alienist. Based on the Caleb Carr bestseller, The Alienist follows Theodore Roosevelt's secretary (Fanning), a forensic psychologist (Daniel Brühl) and a reporter (Luke Evans) as they investigate a series of murders in 1896. Cary Fukunaga will executive-produce the drama, which will debut on TNT in late 2017.