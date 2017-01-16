Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

A Supernatural reunion of sorts will go down on Timeless next month, when Misha Collins, who plays the angel Castiel on the CW series, makes a guest appearance on the NBC series from Supernatural creator Eric Kripke.

Collins will appear on the time-travel drama's Feb. 13 episode as legendary Prohibition enforcer Eliot Ness, the leader of the Untouchables, Variety reports.

Collins tweeted a photo of himself with the Timeless cast on Monday.

I worried the cast of @NBCTimeless might treat me as an Untouchable,but they gave me a warm reception.Thanks, guys. #Timeless @therealkripke pic.twitter.com/EK06PwL8Yo — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) January 16, 2017

"When the Eliot Ness character first came up, I immediately thought of Misha, and I'm so thrilled to be working with him again," Kripke said. "Misha brings his charisma, his talent -- and frankly, all of his angelic qualities to the role."

Timeless airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.