Tiffani Thiessen has joined Netflix's new multi-camera comedy Alexa & Kate.

The Saved by the Bell alum will play Lori, the determined and protective mother of Alexa (Paris Berelc), Deadline reports.

Alexa & Kate tells the story of two best friends named -- you guessed it -- Alexa and Kate (Isabel May) who are about to start high school. However, a crisis leaves them feeling like outsiders when all they want to do is fit in. Heather Wordham and Matthew Carlson will serve as executive producers.

High school shows are old hat to Thiessen, who also starred in Beverly Hills, 90210 in addition to Saved By the Bell. Her other credits include White Collar and her Cooking Channel series Dinner at Tiffani's.