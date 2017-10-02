Ever since the NFL decided to play games on Thursday nights, figuring out how to watch the game has gotten more and more confusing. It used to just be on the NFL Network. Then networks got into a bidding war for the rights to some of the games. Now, there are multiple networks airing the game depending on what part of the season it is. We just want to watch football, guys!

Well, we're here to help you sort through the madness with a look at how to watch Thursday Night Football for the whole 2017 season.

If you have the NFL network, you're in luck. You can watch almost every Thursday Night Football game on the league's own channel. Otherwise, they're going to be mostly split between CBS, which has broadcast rights in the first half of the season, and NBC, which takes over just after the midway point. And new this year is the NFL's streaming partner in Amazon Prime, which has most of the games for its subscribers.

Here's where to watch Thursday Night Football during the 2017 season:

Week 1, Sept. 7

8:30 ET/5:30 PT: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots - NBC

Week 2, Sept. 14

8:25 ET/5:30 PT: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals - NFL Network

Week 3, Sept. 21

8:25 ET/5:30 PT: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers - NFL Network

Week 4, Sept. 28

8:25 ET/5:30 PT: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers - NFL Network, CBS and Amazon Prime

Week 5, Oct. 5

8:25 ET/5:30 PT: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Network, CBS and Amazon Prime

Week 6, Oct. 12

8:25 ET/5:30 PT: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers - NFL Network, CBS and Amazon Prime

Week 7, Oct. 19

8:25 ET/5:30 PT: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders - NFL Network, CBS and Amazon Prime

Week 8, Oct. 26

8:25 ET/5:30 PT: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens - NFL Network, CBS and Amazon Prime

Week 9, Nov. 2

8:25 ET/5:30 PT: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - NFL Network

Week 10, Nov. 9

8:25 ET/5:30 PT: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals - NFL Network, NBC and Amazon Prime

Week 11, Nov. 16

8:25 ET/5:30 PT: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL Network, NBC and Amazon Prime

Week 12, Nov. 23

12:30pm ET/9:30am PT: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions - Fox

4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys - CBS

8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT: New York Giants at Washington Redskins - NBC

Week 13, Nov. 30

8:25 ET/5:30 PT: Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys - NFL Network, NBC and Amazon Prime

Week 14, Dec. 7

8:25 ET/5:30 PT: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons - NFL Network, NBC and Amazon Prime

Week 15, Dec. 14

8:25 ET/5:30 PT: Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts - NFL Network, NBC and Amazon Prime

In December, some games move to Saturdays on the NFL Network and NBC.

Week 15, Dec. 16

4:30 ET/1:30 PT: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions - NFL Network

8:25 ET/5:35 PT: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Network

Week 16, Dec. 23

4:30 ET/1:30 PT: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens - NFL Network

8:25 ET/5:35 PT: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers - NBC