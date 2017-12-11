Time: Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 9/8c

Channel: NBC

Stream Online: NBC App, Hulu, fuboTV (Try for free)

This Is Us left its fans slack jawed from the winter finale after Kevin (Justin Hartley) was arrested for a DUI, not knowing his niece was hiding in the backseat. Then the drama went on hiatus for the holidays and it's been weeks since the world has gotten a much needed update on the Pearson family.

Don't fret. This Is Us is returning at the top of the new year, with a string of new episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The first episode back will deal with Kevin's arrest as well as flash back to a Pearson vacation at the family cabin from Season 1.

Fans will also be pleased to know This Is Us is planning a special episode to air immediately after the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4. The series will conclude its second season on Tuesday, March 14.