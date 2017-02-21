[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, "Memphis." Read at your own risk!]

If you're among the people who watched This Is Us Tuesday, then you're likely still pulling yourself together after seeing the big, monumentally sad moment we all knew was coming at some point.

(Seriously, this is a huge spoiler and turning point for the show, so if you haven't seen it yet, stop here.)

You can read about the episode from Ron Cephas Jones' point of view here, but what you might need most is a hug. And while these reactions from people around the Twitterverse aren't quite the same thing as being held in a warm blanket and pumped full of ice cream as someone wipes away your tears, at least you can take some comfort in knowing you weren't the only This Is Us fan boo-hooing Tuesday night. Here's what other people had to say.

People knew at the outset this one was going to be a doozy. Some were just like, NOPE. I'm not doing this.

Creators took the gloves off; people took off their makeup.

As the episode progressed, denial and bargaining set in.

Bruh.

So meta. And not incorrect.

But, some joy! Everyone was cheering on Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry. As we should.

Aw. Don't you love the optimism?

Then we got to that scene at the hospital, and well, the floodgates opened.

I know. I know.

There weren't even words, just gifs and clips. What can you say?

Uh-huh, sure you were.

We're grieving but will be OK, with some time.

How did you handle the episode?

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.