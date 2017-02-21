Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, "Memphis." Read at your own risk!]

If you're among the people who watched This Is Us Tuesday, then you're likely still pulling yourself together after seeing the big, monumentally sad moment we all knew was coming at some point.

(Seriously, this is a huge spoiler and turning point for the show, so if you haven't seen it yet, stop here.)

You can read about the episode from Ron Cephas Jones' point of view here, but what you might need most is a hug. And while these reactions from people around the Twitterverse aren't quite the same thing as being held in a warm blanket and pumped full of ice cream as someone wipes away your tears, at least you can take some comfort in knowing you weren't the only This Is Us fan boo-hooing Tuesday night. Here's what other people had to say.

People knew at the outset this one was going to be a doozy. Some were just like, NOPE. I'm not doing this.

Ten minutes into @NBCThisisUs and I had to turn the channel. Allergies were on 💯 — IYONNA H. (@iyonnabanana) February 22, 2017

Creators took the gloves off; people took off their makeup.

@NBCThisisUs: "Thank you for being the father I couldn't". Only 20 minutes in and I'm in trouble! Good thing I took my makeup off #ThisIsUs — Debbie Schechter (@LoHud_Debbie) February 22, 2017

As the episode progressed, denial and bargaining set in.

Lawd please spare William. Take Miguel instead. I'm losing it with his homage to Jack. #ThisIsUs — Teresa (@Jamiese0930) February 22, 2017

Bruh.

#ThisIsUs has me so deep in my feelings I might need to ice my tear-swollen face before I go to bed 😭😭😭 — Daneen Jackson (@j_daneen) February 22, 2017

So meta. And not incorrect.

They should call it "This is us crying" #ThisIsUs — TIM Riggins (@timriggins28) February 22, 2017

But, some joy! Everyone was cheering on Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry. As we should.

Aw. Don't you love the optimism?

They need to throw some holy water on William or some laying of hands. Need a miracle for the wise old owl #ThisIsUs — Stephanie (@Lutzie25) February 22, 2017

Then we got to that scene at the hospital, and well, the floodgates opened.

I'm sobbing that's it I'm just drowning in tears #ThisIsUs — Grace || Link in Bio (@taylorxpompeo) February 22, 2017

I know. I know.

There weren't even words, just gifs and clips. What can you say?

Uh-huh, sure you were.

I was fine until the ducks 🦆🦆🦆#ThisIsUs — T Garrett (@powhataner) February 22, 2017

We're grieving but will be OK, with some time.

I think I need to call in sick tomorrow because I need a day to process William's life. So much emotion rt now. Beautiful. #ThisIsUs — Caitlin Blackwell (@collabor8withc8) February 22, 2017

How did you handle the episode?

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.