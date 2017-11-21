Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

It breaks our heart to see Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) not speaking on This Is Us. And unfortunately, things won't necessarily get better between the twins once Kate discovers what her brother's been dealing with — particularly given the fact that Kate was unwittingly the catalyst for Kevin's recent relapse.

"Kate sort of pushed him like, 'Hey, you've got to sort out what's going on. You've never talked about this stuff,'" Metz said. "Not that she feels guilty, but she definitely helped him open up the can of worms — but it's to his advantage."

Although Metz acknowledges that Kevin and Kate "do need each other" - particularly in times like these - she does warn that when the twins come together again, they won't be the same, codependent pair that they were before. But some changes truly are for the better, you know?