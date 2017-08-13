Now Playing Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia Explain Sylvester Stallone's This Is Us Season 2 Arc

Sylvester Stallone's stint on NBC's This Is Us has officially begun, and the movie legend has been sharing some snaps from the set.

Stallone will star as a veteran actor who's helping Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) adjust to becoming a leading man in Hollywood on the set of their war film. As if that wasn't meta enough, Stallone's Instagram shares from this weekend show that he's been making the rounds to greet the other stars of the show as well.

For starters, this shot with Hartley offers a glimpse at what their movie-within-a-TV-show costumes will look like. From the looks of those stars on his collar, Sly will be playing a general.

On the THIS IS US set with Justin Hartley , this is a fantastic show and he is great to work with!#thisisus @justinhartley A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

Meanwhile, it seems like the Rocky star has been sharing some of his pugilism skills with Chrissy Metz behind the scenes as well.

Getting punched out by the amazing@chrissymetz On the set of THIS IS US #thisisus A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

Last but not least, he also enjoyed a reunion with Milo Ventimiglia, whom he credits with getting him the small screen gig in the first place, since the two worked together on the set of Rocky Balboa in 2006.

My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show #thisisus #harleydavidson A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Chances are, Stallone will not share the screen again with the latter, since Ventimiglia's character Jack Pearson is deceased by the time his children are grown. But considering his character is expected to come in as some kind of father figure to Kevin, you can bet the flashbacks will be relevant to both.

This Is Us returns for its second season Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.