Miguel isn't going anywhere on This Is Usand fans should probably get on board with that.

It threw viewers for a loop to find out early in This Is Us' first season that Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is married to Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) former best friend, Miguel (Jon Huertas). The creative team behind the show has had a tough time in getting fans not to revolt against the new Pearson family patriarch, but it's a cause they are committed to continuing on in Season 2.

"I think we can get him to a place [where] you love the character and you're rooting for him in a way," This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman told critics during the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday. "It takes a minute, like it takes a minute for any stepfather in a family or it takes a minute for any new marriage for the kids...It's not going to happen in one episode or overnight."

That means the writers are willing to play the long game when it comes to getting fans on the Miguel bandwagon. If it doesn't happen in the upcoming season, it'll happen later on down the road as Miguel's role in the family continues to grow.

"He's a really likable actor and a really likable guy, which is the greatest thing we have because we've put him in an uncomfortable situation," Fogelman said. "It's not just this season but it's future seasons that we have planned out where Miguel's place in the story becomes bigger and bigger and bigger."

We'd say that Fogelman has an impossibly high mountain to climb with this one, but he's managed to write himself out of much worse. Is it time to finally give Miguel a break?

This Is Us Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.