Have you been waiting all winter break to find out what will happen next on This Is Us? Well you're going to have to wait a little longer. An hour, actually, as NBC has just announced it's pushing back the Jan. 10 winter premiere of the hit family drama to accommodate President Obama's final address to the nation.

On the East Coast, that means you can watch new game show The Wall at 8 p.m., President Obama's address at 9 p.m., part of an encore episode of The Wall at 9:40 p.m. (ish), and the return of This Is Us -- titled "The Right Thing to Do" -- at 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, the West Coast will be saying, "Thanks, Obama!" as they'll get to watch The Wall at 8 p.m., and then back-to-back airings of "The Right Thing to Do" at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. That way, you can really look for all the new clues to the location of Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) treasure!

Just kidding, the return episode will *spoilers* deal with the fallout from Toby's (Chris Sullivan) heart attack, as well as flashing back to when Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) first found out they'd be having triplets. Oh, and Olivia (Janet Montgomery) is back, which doesn't exactly sit well with Kevin (Justin Hartley) or Sloane (Milana Vayntrub).

This also means that the episode of Chicago Fire originally scheduled for the night at 10 p.m. ET will instead air on Jan. 17. What will Severide (Taylor Kinney) do with all that extra time?

This Is Us returns to its regularly scheduled time, Tuesdays at 9/8c, on Jan. 17.