NBC has renewed family drama This Is Us for two more seasons, the network announced at the Television Critics Association winter previews in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday. The cast was informed just before appearing on stage for their panel.



Seasons 2 and 3 will contain at least 18 episodes each, meaning fans get 36 more episodes -- mirroring the birthday the siblings and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) celebrate in the series premiere.



Check out all our TCA coverage here



"We all got our wish that this is a hit show," NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke said in a statement. "This Is Us is as good as anything we've ever had, we're thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there's no doubt it will have a long life on NBC. On behalf of everyone at NBC, we're grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman. In a world where there are literally hundreds of television dramas, we're proud to have one of the very best that is also one of the highest-rated."



This Is Us has been a breakout hit for NBC this season, garnering 72 million viewers across all platforms since its Sept. 20 premiere. The show received three Golden Globe nominations, including for drama series, giving NBC its first nominee in the category since Heroes 10 years ago.