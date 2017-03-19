Now Playing This Is Us: 10 Trivia Questions Only Superfans Will Know

It's safe to say Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) are not in a good place on This Is Us.

The NBC drama's recent season finale concluded with the fan-favorite couple separating after a heart-wrenching fight that showed they are farther apart than ever. During the show's panel at PaleyFest on Saturday, moderator Kristin Dos Santos of E! News decided to take it upon herself to give Jack and Rebecca some marriage counseling with a little help from TV's most beloved couple: Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and wife Tami Taylor (Connie Britton) from the late, great NBC drama Friday Night Lights.

During the final season of the Emmy-winning series, the high school football coach and his faithful wife had a rift similar to the one Jack and Rebecca are facing, when Tami was offered a job as the dean of admissions of a small college in Philadelphia -- thousands of miles away from Eric's coaching job in Dillon, Texas.

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Dos Santos felt that Jack and Rebecca, who are fighting over Rebecca's desire to become a professional singer at 40 years old, could learn something from Eric and Tami's unbeatable way of compromising, so she had the actors read a scene inspired by Eric and Tami's "Your Turn" conversation from FNL's series finale.

"I love you," Ventimiglia said, turning to face his co-star. "I respect you. I am proud of you. I am in love with you, completely. I am sorry for the way this all happened. "

"It's my turn, babe," Moore replied, sincerely. "I have loved you and you have loved me, and we have compromised, both of us for your job. Now it's time to compromise for my job."

"You're my wife, and it's your turn," Ventimiglia concluded, sending the PaleyFest audience into an applause frenzy.

This Is Us' Ron Cephas Jones hopes to delve into William's gay relationship in Season 2

If only it were that easy, right? It will be several months before we find out whether Jack and Rebecca are able to find a solution to their impasse the way that Coach and Tami did, but we can ease your uncertainty with the other This Is Us tidbits we learned during the panel.

What You Need to Know:

- Everyone, everyone, on the cast already knows how Jack dies -- and they all really love the theory that Jack dies in a plane crash.

- Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is interested in specifically adopting a little boy. Maybe name him William? (Beth is not as stoked about this plan. It "will be a conversation.")

- Moore can barely move her mouth when she's in Rebecca's old age make-up, but she's down to figure out any way to get to sing with Chrissy Metz as Kate begins her own singing career on the show.

- Ventimiglia's his performance as Jack is inspired by his own father, and he was brought to tears just talking about it.

- Justin Hartley doesn't think it was that smart for Kevin to take the meeting in Los Angeles either, but he's got his fingers crossed that Kevin can have both the movie and Sophie. The show's executive producers were not very encouraging about that, though.

This Is Us returns this fall on NBC.